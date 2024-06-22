Fenwick Island addresses critical safety concerns

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Fenwick Island is urging people to be mindful of several safety issues throughout the town. These concerns, if not addressed, could lead to serious consequences.
Firstly, at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Bayard Street, there is a clearly visible sign indicating that u-turns are illegal for northbound traffic. Despite its presence since November 2020, the town says many drivers claim they are unaware of the sign. Due to the high volume of pedestrian traffic in this area, officers will be strictly enforcing this rule. Drivers are advised to make legal u-turns one block north at Dagsboro Street. Additionally, cutting through the town hall or Sea Shell City parking lots to bypass this restriction is prohibited and can result in traffic citations.
Pedestrian crossing signals on Coastal Highway are another focus of safety enforcement. These signals alert motorists when pedestrians are crossing or about to cross the highway. Flashing yellow lights signal drivers to proceed with caution. Pedestrians have the right-of-way in crosswalks, and if one vehicle stops for a pedestrian, all other approaching vehicles must also stop.
Bicyclist safety is also a priority, particularly on Coastal Highway and Bunting Avenue. Bicyclists must obey traffic laws, ride in designated bike lanes, and follow the direction indicated by lane arrows. At night, bicycles must have working lights. When crossing Coastal Highway, bicyclists should walk their bikes across the road. Additionally, Delaware law mandates that anyone under 18 must wear a helmet when riding a bicycle. The town has received numerous complaints about non-compliance on Bunting Avenue.