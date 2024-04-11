FENWICK ISLAND, Md. - The town of Fenwick Island is at odds with DelDOT after being informed that they would need to contribute $75,000 towards the safety improvements they seek. The town argues that since the proposed improvements are on DelDOT-maintained roads, the responsibility for funding should fall on the agency.
The town wants to add an intersection in front of the town hall to prevent illegal U-turns and enhance pedestrian safety. Additionally, Fenwick officials aim to lower the speed limit in the area, but are unable to do so due to the lack of documented accidents at the current speed limit.
