FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - A Town of Fenwick Island Beach Committee Meeting that took place on Thursday discussed many topics, including the beach's delayed replenishment.
Committee members discussed how it felt that the replenishment kept getting pushed back, and are now expecting it to come in either June or July, most likely around the 4th of July.
They say the replenishment might cause the further delay or change the location of the Town's bonfire event, which was already delayed to the second Saturday of July from its usual date of the first Saturday due to the Town's 70th Birthday celebration. The bonfire is currently scheduled for July 8.
Members say that the replenishment is set to start in March in Rehoboth, and will go from north to south.
Another topic touched on in the meetings was the potential installation of street signs that help lost children find their way. They would use pictures of whichever animal the street is named after, allowing parents to tell their kids which street to find or meet up at.
Other topics in the meetings included preparations for the Town's game night, a request for proposal to find apparel vendors for lifeguards and town events, and the installation of new trash enclosures.