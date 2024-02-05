Fenwick Island Committee looking for solutions for light pollution

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- A Fenwick Island committee is looking for solutions to light pollution.
The town's Residential Concerns Committee is looking to replace two older lamp posts on South Schulz Road with new alternatives that will cut down on glare.
"The brightness of these lights is pretty overwhelming," said Rose Mary Hoy when addressing the committee Monday morning. We believe it's creating a fair amount of trespass onto people's properties and into their homes and potentially into the neighboring wetlands with the wildlife there as well."
According to the Fenwick Island town manager, there have been discussions with Delmarva Power on replacing these lights with new ones that would shine their light more on the street and less into people's homes.
The discussion is a part of the town's dark skies initiative, which aims to cut down light pollution's impact on people and local wildlife. Lewes has had similar discussions.
The committee plans to meet again in early March.