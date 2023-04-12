FENWICK ISLAND, Del. -
Matt's Fish Camp's Fenwick Island location is seeking approval for an addition to its existing liquor license.
If approved by the town, it would add eight additional bar seats: three on the first floor and five on the second floor.
Some locals who are against the addition are concerned if the restaurant adds more bar seats, it would lead to more noise, more traffic, and overdrinking in the area.
Vice President of Construction at SoDel Concepts Matt Patton thinks different.
"We're not a bar, we're not a rowdy club. People come to us to sit down and have a nice dinner, and enjoy a beer, wine, or a cocktail with that food. Very rarely do we see someone come in to just consume alcohol."
Fenwick Island Commissioners say they will keep reviewing the application and make a decision at a later date.