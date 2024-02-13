Fenwick Island, Del. – Seasonal flooding has increasingly become a concern for the residents of Fenwick Island, with this season witnessing some of the worst instances of water inundation. The Fenwick Island Council today discussed potential measures to mitigate the persistent flooding issues, particularly affecting North Schulz Road and Mermaid Street.
According to local resident Richard Robinson, the flooding has caused traveling difficulties within the community. "The flooding does provide a nuisance and a problem with traveling,” Robinson stated, highlighting the challenges faced by the island's residents.
In response to the escalating situation, the council deliberated on a variety of immediate and long-term solutions. Craig Burris, living adjacent to Mermaid Street, emphasized the urgency of addressing the flooding, noting that while his property is occasionally affected, his neighbors experience far more frequent and severe flooding. "It's an absolute must," Burris remarked on the necessity for intervention.
The issue of flooding in Fenwick Island is far from new, with Robinson recalling his initial encounter with the problem upon moving to the area two decades ago. "The first time we moved in, the roads were flooded, and we had some guests coming and they had a hard time getting in. So it's not a new thing," he shared, indicating that flooding has been a long-standing concern.
In a proactive step towards identifying sustainable solutions, the Fenwick Island Council is contemplating the engagement of an engineering firm to conduct a thorough analysis of the flooding patterns and propose viable remediation strategies.
The Fenwick Island council's efforts to explore lasting solutions underscore the seriousness with which they are addressing the environmental challenges facing the island.