Fenwick Island explores banning the sale of marijuana

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- With marijuana now recreationally legal in Delaware, discussions have begun on the future of marijuana in Fenwick Island.
While no decisions have been made, a town committee favored moving towards banning the sale of pot in town.
Committee member Ben Waide said he personally believes he does not think marijuana belongs on Fenwick Island.
"Fenwick Island's a small family town. We're sort of in between Rehoboth and and Ocean City, and we like it that way," he said. "I believe bringing marijuana in to to be sold or even to be consumed in public is just not in our best interest."
There is one restriction already in place for marijuana in Fenwick Island, as smoking of any kind, whether it's pot or a tobacco cigarette is already banned here on Fenwick Island's beaches.
The committee did say today that if an ordinance to ban the sale of marijuana is passed into law, it should be consistent with neighboring towns' bans- like the sale ban passed in Dewey Beach or in Ocean City.
The committee also said they want to get feedback from local businesses before any ordinance is passed.