Fenwick Island Gets Through Sidewalks after 20 Years

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- For Vicky Carmean, it's been 20 years in the making, "I can't really believe it. I keep thinking somebody needs to pinch me it almost feels surreal."
Today crews broke ground on new sidewalks in Fenwick Island, they will span five blocks from Indian street to Dagsboro street.
Carmean said, "I think it's a promise of safety and a welcome to the business area. People love to walk when they come here, it's part of what you do as a visitor."
Although some locals in Fenwick said sidewalks are great, they think the town needs to focus on the parking issues in town. But some businesses are on board with the sidewalks, Scott Mumford, who owns Warren's Station Restaurant said, "I'm excited. I mean, when it's all said and done, I think it's going to be a great addition to the town of Fenwick Island for sure."
For Vicky a past mayor of Fenwick she is just happy that the sidewalk saga is over, "I'm really pleased and I'm glad that the see maybe an end of a project but actually it's the beginning because we need more sidewalks."
The mayor said they should be doing a block a week with this project. They look to be completed with this project, by early to end of May, early June.