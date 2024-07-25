FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Fenwick Island held an event today to showcase the importance of the Dark Sky Initiative and green infrastructure. Rose Mary Hoy, a dark sky advocate, was thrilled with the turnout. "I think we had well over 100 people attend to hear about dark sky and green infrastructure," she said.
The event, spearheaded by Fenwick Councilwoman Janice Bortner, aimed to educate the public on responsible nighttime lighting and the significance of planting in Fenwick Island. According to Hoy, excessive night lighting can disrupt bird migration, affect plant reproduction, and obscure our nighttime skies.
Hoy explained how individuals can contribute to the initiative. "Well, we don't expect everyone to go home and change out all of their lights at once. But if you're putting in a new light or replacing a light, there are dark sky approved lights by Dark Sky International. But you can also go to any hardware store and find lights that are friendly," she said.
The green infrastructure component of the event emphasized the importance of maintaining plant life in Fenwick Island. Deborah Cowelo, head of the Green Infrastructure Working Group, noted that tree canopies are being replaced by rocks. The event highlighted the benefits of tree canopies and how plants help filter stormwater.
Cowelo, inspired by her father Hans Johannsen, who cared for trees in Washington, D.C., is committed to increasing plant life in the area. "He always told us that he had 109,000 children because that was his love and passion, taking care of the trees that were along the street edge. That's very much where my passion comes from," Cowelo said.
This was the first event of its kind in Fenwick Island, and with the strong turnout, organizers hope to hold many more in the future.