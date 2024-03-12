FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Fenwick Island Infrastructure Committee met Tuesday morning to discuss flooding problems and potential solutions in town. Flooding has become more common in Fenwick Island in recent years.
Climate change and the result in sea level rise is the reason for much of the flood problems in town. In the 10 year span between 2005-2014, Fenwick Island saw over 100 more coastal flood days than in the prior 10 year span.
The town said flooding issues are being exacerbated by aging infrastructure throughout the town, particularly the bulkheads which hold the waters back. Many of the bulkheads in town are several decades old and now are not working as efficiently.
One of those aging bulkheads is along North Schulz Road, where some of the worst flooding in town occurs. This area of Fenwick Island also happens to be the lowest lying area of town with an elevation of only about 14 inches above sea level. The town is hoping to help ease some of these flooding problems in the near future.
“We are actually about to do some paving work there and thinking about maybe raising the road a little bit to help ease access to that area”, explained Richard Benn, a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
Some other improvements will fall on property owners replacing bulkheads which they are responsible for maintaining.
Fenwick Island is hoping for help from FEMA in the future to help pay for some flooding mitigation improvements and also for assistance planning. The town recently applied for assistance and grant money through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program. The town will not hear a decision on if they were chosen until the fall of 2024.