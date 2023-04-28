FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Dates for the Fenwick Island Junior Lifeguard Program have been announced for this summer. The program consists of two categories: one for first time junior lifeguards and one for advanced junior lifeguards who have previously participated in the program.
Children between the ages of 9 and 15 are eligible. Although the program will provide training on some swimming techniques, participants must possess adequate swimming skills.
The goal of the program is to promote beach and water safety, health and fitness, teamwork and sportsmanship, and also to develop potential future lifeguards.
The first time junior program offers six different sessions that go from:
- June 20-22.
- June 27-29.
- July 4-6.
- July 11-13.
- July 18-20.
- July 25-27.
The advanced program runs every Wednesday and Thursday from July 4 through July 26. All programs will take place from 10:15 a.m. until noon.
Applications are available online at fenwickisland.delaware.gov and can be emailed to townclerk@fenwickisland.org or mailed to Fenwick Island Town Hall at 800 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island, DE 19944.