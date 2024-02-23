Fenwick Island looks for solutions to illegal U-Turn problem

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- The town of Fenwick Island is looking to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Bayard street and Coastal Highway.
The town says it is a common sight to see cars making illegal u-turns at the intersection, and it poses a risk to public safety.
"When they're (drivers) doing the u-turn, they're they're running right into the folks that are trying to go across on the crosswalk," said Fenwick Island mayor Natalie Magdeburger. "It's very, very dangerous."
The idea is coming through the town's Pedestrian Safety Committee. Mayor Magdeburger told CoastTV that there is a sign saying u-turns are illegal, but it has not been very effective. She says that adding a light there would allow for drivers to safely make u-turns.
The town has sent a request to DelDOT, and is meeting with the agency in early March.