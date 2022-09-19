Fenwick Island Parking Issue Discussions Continue

Fenwick Island, Del.- Fenwick Island is dealing with the challenge of finding enough parking spaces for people who want to shop in the towns shops and eat in the towns restaurants.
A hearing today at Fenwick Island town hall allowed for people to talk to the council about proposed changes to parking in the town.
Fenwick Island mayor Natalie Magdeburger says that the issues stem from a 2013 ordinance that reduced required parking spaces for businesses by more than half. This ordinance is still in place today.
It requires one parking space for every one hundred square feet of patron area. The new proposed parking changes would have businesses have one parking spot for every fifty square feet of patron space- effectively doubling the amount of required parking spots.
Magdeburger says this change is needed as more people come to town, and that the choice will help businesses.
"I don't think there would be anything worse for a business to be somewhere where this isn't parking for their patrons," she said. "Their patrons will stop coming if they don't have parking."
But not every person is okay with these proposed changes.
People took to the stand at Monday's public hearing to speak on some concerns, such as lowering property value and potential impact on the town's future businesses.
Business owner Scott Mumford says he's worried about how this could impact the town that he grew up in.
"Fenwick Island is unique and it is special because we are an island, and we just don't have the landmass for property and creating a lot of it," he said. "When it comes to parking issues in town, we do the best we can with what we have."
Town Council will have the second reading of this proposed ordinance this upcoming Friday. There is also potential to vote on the proposed change.