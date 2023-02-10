Fenwick Island Parking Ordinance Pushed for Upcoming Vote

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Here's a little story about a town called Fenwick Island.
At a Charter and Ordinance Committee meeting the topic of a proposed parking ordinance was brought to the table. Natalie Magdeburger, the Mayor of Fenwick Island spoke on her hopes for this ordinance, "I sincerely believe that we can solve all parking problems in Fenwick."
But one long time business owner in Fenwick Island, Tim Collins wasn't as convinced when he spoke at the Committee meeting, "Give you this much back but you know what, is still missing this, you don't have this. And if you don't get that back, you don't have a compromise because a compromise is when the parties come together. they agree."
So what's the plot of this story? Off street parking would change for new and current businesses looking to redevelop from 1 parking space per 100 square feet to 50 square feet.
Some business owners aren't happy like Scott Mumford who owns Warren's Station Family Restaurant in Fenwick also voiced his concerns at the meeting, "You know, from a business community we want to thrive and we want the town to thrive and we want our businesses to thrive but this ordinance is not. It's not helping, it's not going to help."
So the plot thickens, today the ordinance committee voted 5 to 1 to send the proposal to town council for a vote, leaving room for questions from one committee member, Ben Waide, "You still have a business community as as vehemently against the pin something wrong and there's some work that needs to be done going forward."
But the town believes this ordinance is something that has been shown to work, like Magdeburger, "I think there's a lot of fear of the unknown. But the good news is even though the answer because we had an ordinance for 20 years, served somewhat well. That's when most of our businesses were developed, and they're still here, they don't leave, they're really successful and that ordinance is what we're basically trying to get back."
The proposed parking ordinance will be voted on at the next town council meeting on February 24th.