Fenwick Island Parking Solutions Still Up for Debate

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Parking, an ongoing issue that has business owners feeling targeted.
"And it's not just this parking thing. If somebody looks historically, they're going to look in the last year or two years since this council came on board, there's all kinds of ordinances put on the books and they almost all have to do with some restrictions in the commercial zone and I mean... most of them aren't necessary. It... It shouldn't be happening." said Owner of Southern Exposure, Tim Collins.
Collins and Ad Hoc Committee member Scott Mumford are hoping council will let businesses continue to share their parking spaces with one another without further restrictions.
"One thing, you always want to look to the future but we also need to protect our property as well. You know, we've invested a lot in this town and my family certainly has and we want to see the town thrive in every way but the past new ordinances and new regulations that specifically target the business community, we just feel at the time that it's not going to work for us." said Mumford.
The new ordinance would require new or renovated restaurants to have one parking spot for every 50 feet of residential space.
"So we just want to prevent abuse, but we don't want to be in the middle of what those agreements look like. We want to make sure our ordinances though, do prevent it." said councilman Ed Bishop.
Council will be meeting on December 2nd to discuss this issue and potentially take a vote.