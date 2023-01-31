FENWICK ISLAND, Del. -
Safety is a critical component to quality of life, especially on the road.
And in Fenwick Island, that's the reason it's time for Route 54 to be replaced.
Edward Waysz of Fenwick Island says, "I believe that the bridge project is a good project because it's necessary, because of the deterioration and age of the old one. Something has to be done to correct that or otherwise we'll have no bridge.
DelDOT says while it is still safe to drive on the bridge, it is important to tackle this project now to ensure safety in the future.
Benefits of the bridge replacement include wider sidewalks on all four corners of the bridge, and improvements to the Bennett Avenue and Dukes Avenue intersections.
Jason Hastings, Chief of Bridges & Structures at DelDOT says, "Obviously it will be a work zone so it will be more narrow lanes or travel way, but capacity will be normal. There will be two lanes of traffic you will be able to bike or walk across the sidewalk."
Thankfully for beachgoers, DelDOT says construction will not take place during the summer.
Hastings says, "But in terms of people who are just driving the route, the impact will be relatively minimal."
DelDOT says phase one of construction will begin in October of 2024 and end in May of 2025.
DelDOT also says during construction there will be temporary closures of the waterway, and some docks will be affected.