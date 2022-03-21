FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Fenwick Island Pedestrian Safety Committee is making the town safer for drivers and pedestrians. During Monday's pedestrian safety committee meeting, members discussed what's being done to keep people safe.
The sidewalk project aims to do just that, which is set to begin soon. It is a project nearly 20 years in the making. Sidewalks will be built from West Dagsboro street to West James street, which is six blocks. The mayor says it will cost an estimated $100,000.
There are few sidewalks on the west side of Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island, leaving some people to walk on the side of the road.
"More sidewalks are a good thing, crosswalks with caution lights are helpful, and I think anything you can do to improve pedestrian safety is great," said visitor Chris Ambler.
"We are looking at sidewalks that are five feet wide, and a two foot buffer which we're asking to have between the sidewalk and the parking lot, rather than the sidewalk and the street," said Fenwick Island Mayor Vicki Carmean.
The town is also hoping to incorporate a pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of Houston and Coastal Highway as a part of the sidewalk project.
"I used to live in New York City, this is a lot easier than crossing the street up there," said Alex Reese, who lives in Fenwick Island.
There is one area in particular that the committee believes is unsafe. The crosswalk on the south side of Route One and Bayard Street.
"It puts pedestrians at risk because the cars come up from Royal Farms, they're not supposed to make a U-turn but they do manage to make that turn so pedestrians trying to cross have the northbound cars to look out for and the southbound," said Carmean.
The town is also working on adding lights to the east side of the highway which mayor Carmean calls the dark side.
The sidewalk project is a part of DelDOT's capital transportation project and construction is expected to begin this fall.