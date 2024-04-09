FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Pedestrian Safety Committee met Tuesday afternoon. Route 1 is the only road that stretches from one end of town to the other. It's about two miles from the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce to the last street before the Delaware/Maryland State Line, so safety on it was top of mind.
According to the committee, 33,000 cars drove through Fenwick Island in February and it was 55,000 in March. The committee is sounding the alarm about drivers making illegal U-turns over crosswalks and towards oncoming traffic.
The committee says DelDOT was in town recently looking into improvements that have been discussed since before 2020. According to Mayor Natalie Magdeburger, the agency price-pointed moving a crosswalk at $75,000 and said the town would need to commit to paying for the project.
"It's right in front of Town Hall when they do it and if there isn't an officer there, as soon as they move away from it the next 10 people do a U-turn, and if they don't do a U-turn then they turn into one of our parking lots, which is just as dangerous because our parking lots are full of pedestrians," Magdeburger says.
The committee scheduled its next meeting for May 14 at 2 p.m.