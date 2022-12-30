FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Fenwick Island Town Council has increased specific fees due to the higher town costs and to make adjustments to non-residents' fees.
The Town Council made this decision during their December 19th meeting.
According to the Town Council, the parking permit fee for any seasonal parking will be five hundred dollars per permit issued for all non-residents of the town.
Town Officials said other fees, such as the $10 business license decal and the $125 resident merchant employee permit, will be eliminated.
They said these changes would take effect on January 1st.