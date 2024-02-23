Fenwick Island town council passes 2024 comprehensive plan

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Fenwick Island Town Council unanimously passed its comprehensive plan for 2024.
The council has been working on the plan for two years. The plan covers everything from street safety to beach and dunes, coastal flooding, community development, and more.
The town says finalizing it is a big step for the town's future.
"We want to make sure that our business community remains vibrant, our residential community remains a family friendly," said Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger. "That's the overriding sort of pathway for Fenwick, is that we remain a family friendly, centered destination for folks."
Now that the plan has passed town council, it will now need the signature from Governor Carney's office.