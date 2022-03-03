FENWICK ISLAND, Del.— The Fenwick Island Town Council will hold a public hearing on Friday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss low-speed vehicles on the streets.
"Bunting avenue and that's our unofficial boardwalk for the people to exercise, ride their bikes, push baby coaches up and down, walk their dogs- that sort of thing. it's basically a pedestrian sort of way rather than a roadway," Vicki Carmean, Mayor of Fenwick Island, said.
The Fenwick Island town council will talk about what the town charges non-residents who want to park there.
"The people who live in town obviously can walk to the beach and everybody who owns property gets a parking tag that allows them to park along the beach ends," Carmean said.