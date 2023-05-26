Fenwick Island's Non Renewal of Police Chief's Contract Raises Questions

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The town of Fenwick Island had a town hall meeting today. There were many items on the agenda but the people in the room were buzzing about another topic, not on the agenda - The recent non renewal of the Police Chief's contract.
The town has yet to give a reason for their decision. But as of today, Chief Devlin cites a disagreement on the handling of speed traps and a security breach of the police department as possible reasons that could explain why he wasn't renewed.
But Mayor of Fenwick Island, Natalie Magdeburger said "Whatever the Chief's narrative may be, please understand that it is not the full or accurate story," Magdeburger said.
After Chief Devlin wasn't permitted to speak at today's meeting, some people like longtime local Bill Weistling said it's time for the town to talk.
"If the Chief has committed something, like a serious offense than the the town council needs to bring that up and let the facts speak for themselves," Weistling said.
While Chief Devlin said he would want to sit down and discuss the issue with the town he has had a great career.
"I've served proudly, I served with dignity," Devlin said. "I'm an honest person and I can walk out of here and hang my head high," he said.
Chief Devlin said contractually he will remain Police Chief until August 31. The town of Fenwick Island has given no further comment on the non renewal of Chief Devlin's contract at this time.