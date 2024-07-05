FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Fenwick Island Police Department has recently acquired state-of-the-art thermal imaging binoculars, a potentially life-saving tool, thanks to a grant from the Delaware Criminal Justice Council. These $5,000 binoculars, which have just arrived at the precinct, will enable officers to detect heat signatures in the water, enhancing their ability to respond to emergencies.
"If anybody went into the water and was in distress and got caught in a rip current, we could pick up their heat signature in the water and direct a rescue to them," said Fenwick Police Chief Michael Morrissey.
Equipped with thermal imaging glasses, the binoculars will allow the Fenwick Police to locate individuals lost on the beach or in the canals. Although the department has not yet used them in action, Chief Morrissey anticipates their use this summer, given the frequency of people getting lost.
"We've had three already so far of lost people coming out of Ocean View that have been located. But this gives us one more tool to, you know, work with, work and assist our community as best we can and keep everybody safe," Morrissey said. According to Chief Morrissey, the department receives around half a dozen calls a year for missing people.
In addition to finding locals and vacationers, the binoculars can also assist in locating criminal suspects who evade police by hiding on the beach or those casing houses for burglaries.
Chief Morrissey told CoastTV that the Fenwick Island Police Department is the first in the area to have this advanced technology, and they are ready to showcase its effectiveness in enhancing safety and security for the community.