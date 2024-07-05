Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot Counties. In New Jersey, Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. &&