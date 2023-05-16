FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Town of Fenwick Island has decided not to renew its contract with current Chief of Police John Devlin.
According to a town official, Fenwick's town council met for an executive session on April 28 and discussed personnel matters. Following this, the town voted unanimously in an open session the same day to "proceed as discussed in executive session."
Due to a deadline in its employment agreement with the chief, the town had to issue notice of renewal or nonrenewal by May 1. The town official told WRDE that notice was issued to Devlin that day, sharing the decision to not renew or extend his term.
Devlin's employment with the town is scheduled to end on Aug. 31, at the end of the original agreement's term. The town specified that Devlin's employment has not been terminated.
"The town expects that the chief will continue to protect the residents of and visitors to the town and that he will continue to perform his job duties and responsibilities in a professional manner as he finishes out his term," said a statement to WRDE.
The town will post the police chief vacancy and said it will keep the public updated on the search process.
According to the police department's Facebook page, Devlin has worked for the Fenwick Island Police Department for 20 years. The chief could not be reached for comment.