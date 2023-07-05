FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Rita's location in Fenwick has informed the public of a hostile interaction between a customer and its staff.
They say the man pictured above received the custard he ordered, but returned back to the window and began harassing the staff, speaking aggressively and vulgarly to them.
The Italian ice store says that the man even threw the custard back through the window, attempting to hit the girl explaining the situation to the him, though they say he missed.
The store says they called the authorities and their staff are all safe. They say the man came from a car with a Delaware plate.
Said the store in a statement "This one’s for you! Take it easy tiger, it’s just custard!"
Delaware State Police says they have contacted the man, advising him not to return to Rita's or risk being arrested for trespassing. They say Rita's declined to press charges.
According to police, the man left when staff asked him to do so.