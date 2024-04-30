Baltimore, MD — Pecorino, a rehabilitated Kemp's ridley sea turtle rescued from Fenwick Island made a splash as he debuted in his new home at the National Aquarium's Atlantic Coral Reef habitat. Previously rescued from a boat strike in September 2020, Pecorino has faced numerous challenges including cognitive issues from brain swelling caused by the injury. Despite these hurdles, he has now become a beacon of hope and a major draw for visitors at the Aquarium.
On the morning of Tuesday, April 16, Pecorino transitioned from the Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center to the 335,000-gallon exhibit that mimics a Caribbean reef environment. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time a sea turtle has been on exhibit at the Aquarium since the death of Calypso, a beloved 500-pound green sea turtle, in 2020.
The Aquarium’s senior vice president and chief animal welfare officer, Stephanie Allard, expressed her enthusiasm over Pecorino's recovery and public introduction.
"Pecorino's progress is a testament to the tireless work of our Animal Care and Welfare teams," she stated. "It is truly rewarding to see him thrive in a more naturalistic setting and serve as an ambassador for our sea turtle conservation efforts."
This exhibit not only highlights Pecorino's recovery but also the diversity of marine life, housing over 1,000 animals from more than 70 species of tropical fishes. Special adaptations were made to accommodate Pecorino's unique needs due to his ongoing cognitive challenges, ensuring that he can safely navigate and interact within his new environment.
The National Aquarium’s efforts are part of a broader initiative to protect sea turtles, in collaboration with the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network. Most turtles arrive at the Aquarium suffering from cold stunning, but local cases like Pecorino underscore the importance of conservation work in the Chesapeake Bay area.
The recent passage of the Sea Turtle Rescue Assistance and Rehabilitation Act in the U.S. House of Representatives promises to bolster these efforts by providing federal funding to aid in the rehabilitation of these endangered animals as they continue their journey through legislative processes.
For more information or to arrange a visit to see Pecorino and learn about marine conservation, visit the National Aquarium’s official website.