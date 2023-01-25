FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Fenwick Shores will be hosting a "Lights, Camera, Action!" event that will benefit the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.
The Center says that the event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at Fenwick Shores in Fenwick Island, and is a part of the Fire & Ice Festival.
Food will be provided by Matt’s Fish Camp and beverages will be provided by the brewmasters from Ocean View Brewing Company.
It is a ticked event, says the center, with each ticket including food, two beers, and entry into Center for the Inland Bays raffle for a chance to win 2 tickets to Decked Out.
Check out Fenwick Shores’ featured Weekend at Bernie’s ice sculpture created by artists from The Ice God. Ticket holders will also receive a 15% discount all weekend long at Fenwick Shores’ bar, which is open to the public.