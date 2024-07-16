FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- The Fenwick Town Council recently approved its budget for fiscal year 2025, lifting a financial worry for locals. The town ensures no local property tax increases are included in the budget. According to the town, the budget projects a financial standing with $2.35 million in general cash reserves expected to be available by July 31, 2025.
The $2.1 million designated for the upcoming dredging project is a significant allocation within the new budget. The project for the Little Assawoman bay marks the largest use of cash in the budget. This comes after the town council finalized a contractor for the project. Although the price tag for the dredging is over 2 million, the town says it will only be responsible for $500,000. According to the town, both Sussex County and the state of Delaware will contribute to the financial responsibility of the project as well. The state will contribute $1 million and Sussex County will provide $800,000. The dredging project is crucial for maintaining the town's waterways. The town says the project is set to take place from September through December.