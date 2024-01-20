LEWES, Del.- The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials say transportation is up on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry and Delaware Memorial Bridge.
According to the DRBA, in 2023, the Cape May – Lewes Ferry saw vehicle numbers of 276,059. That is the highest since 2010.
Compared to pre-pandemic numbers set in 2019, the Cape May – Lewes Ferry experienced a 2% increase in passengers, a 1% rise in fare revenue, and a remarkable 21% surge in vessel food and retail revenue.
In New Castle County, the DRBA says the Delaware Memorial Bridge registered over 18 million vehicles in one direction in 2023, a feat achieved only for the second time in its history.
Additionally, Wilmington Airport--with multiple new Avelo flights--served more than 200,000 commercial air service passengers in 2023, marking an annual record for the facility.