SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Six days.
That is all the time left until Delawareans hit the polls.
In Sussex County, the republican race for District 5 has gained the most attention due to allegations of conflicts of interest and poor ethics being raised.
Both candidates think there are reasons why the uproar has been consistent.
"I believe because it is designed to distract from the issues because my opponent has not really made a good case for why he should be elected," John Rieley said.
Keller Hopkins can't understand how Rieley ethically could accept topsoil and services for free.
"John Rieley the salesman is trying to deflect from the fact that he received tens of thousands of free stuff from the largest developer in Sussex County," Hopkins said.
But Rieley says he did nothing wrong.
Other recent rumblings include John Rieley saying Hopkins should have recused himself from certain planning and zoning votes. A public integrity commission complaint has been filed about the votes. Hopkins says he did nothing wrong.
Another hot topic is a postcard sent by the Political Action Committee which Rieley says he had no idea about until he received it in the mail.
Regardless of the conflicts of interest or the back and forth between candidates, there are issues that people in Sussex County want to see tackled regardless of who is elected.
An online petition is asking for the candidates and Sussex County government to be more transparent.
Rieley says that it's time for the bickering to stop and the issues to be at the forefront of this race.
"Let's talk issues here at least maybe in the last few days of the campaign," Rieley said. "That would be a refreshing change."
Hopkins says he is focusing on campaigning.
"As of now I have 407 people that I need to contact and that still remain on that list," Hopkins said.
With the polls closing in less than a week, the race heats up on both sides.