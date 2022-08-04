Fewer Peaches in Peak of Season this Year

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Fewer peaches are being seen on Sussex County shelves as drastic weather months ago caused problems for the crops.
"Our peach orchards were hit in early spring at a time that was critical for fruit set and so that impact is now carrying over into the summer. The heat is not impacting our orchards, we have beautiful fruit out there, there's just a little bit less than we're used to." said Stacy Hofmann, Chief of Community Relations, Department of Agriculture.
This is an issue affecting local orchards like Bennett's in Frankford.
Henry Bennett, 6th generation grower, "We were optimistic that we were going to have more yield than we are seeing this year, however we're in the peak of the season right now and we're still not seeing anywhere close to a full crop."
Unfortunately this meant extremely limited picking and hours for the season while demand for the sweet fruit continues to rise.