LEWES, Del. -
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16 year-old boy of Lewes, DE, and a 17 year-old boy of Rehoboth Beach for resisting arrest and related charges following a fight at a Cape Henlopen high school football game last night (Friday).
According to police, around 7:45 p.m. troopers working security at the football game responded to a fight. Police say a 16 year-old boy charged at troopers and a fight ensued. One trooper was struck in the face by a second boy. Ultimately, both of them were taken into custody. The 16 year-old boy continued to resist arrest while being escorted to the police car.
Police say troopers detected signs of impairment and the smell of alcohol on the 16 year-old. Police say the 17 year-old also resisted arrest but was successfully taken into custody. Troopers found that he had 17.46 grams of marijuana on him.
According to police, the 16 year-old boy was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, underage consumption of alcohol. Police say the 17 year-old boy was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, hindering prosecution, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana.