Fighting hunger and raising awareness at the White Marlin Open

OCEAN CITY, Md. - In the White Marlin Open the biggest fish means big money for the angler who catches it and it can also mean food on the table for those in need. Competitors have the choice to donate their catch to the Maryland Food Bank. In the last 15 years that's translated to 30,000 pounds of donated fish.
"This product is going right back into Ocean City Maryland, Worchester county. There's three locations being delivered to Sunspot Ministries right down here, Diakonia and our Salisbury branch." said ambassador, Butch Langenfelder.
An event that continues to be the bank's largest fish donation each year.
However Fishing for Muscular Dystrophy has participated in the competition for the last seven years and has a raffle for a golf cart, Ford Bronco and a boat. This is to raise money for research and give kids with the disease a chance to think about something else.
"We love sending the kids to summer camp. If anyone has ever been to MDA summer camp, it's a great experience and that's kind of what we designate our funds to because it's a once in a lifetime experience for those kids." said Tiffany Tillotson with the organization.
Opportunities to enter the raffle and support the Fishing for Muscular Dystrophy can be done at Marlin Fest at their booth until tomorrow night.