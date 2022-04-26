GEORGETOWN, Del.- A beam signed with names of local leaders was raised and connected to the current Sussex County Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
Director of the center Joe Thomas says it is a sight that is a symbol of progress towards meeting the demand for emergency services.
"We’re going to be able to bring our EMS Division and the 911 dispatchers and all emergency management all under one roof," Thomas said. "So just that ability to coordinate those responses to any type of emergency with all of the departments in one place I think is going to be very important."
Sussex County Engineer Hans Medlarz says looking from the current building to the addition, some basic parts of it are the same.
"Pretty much 50/50," Medlarz said. "It's a 20,000 square foot addition to a 20,000 square foot building roughly but we are also renovating in the interior space of the EOC."
Vice President of Sussex County Council John Rieley says money from the Realty Transfer Tax was used to pay for the $12 million project which made it easier for council to approve the building.
"This has been a savings over the last several years, probably five to six years and especially over the last couple of years we’ve had a windfall of people moving in at higher rate as people notice," Rieley said.
Sussex County Emergency Services Director Robbie Murray says with the new building, EMS can have administrative staff and logistics staff in the same place. Also, more people can be trained with bigger classrooms than the current ones.
"We’re going to go from one or two simulation rooms to five simulation rooms," Murray said. "Our classroom is going to double in size from taking 24 people up to 48 almost 50 people. So we are looking forward to that state of the art training and education facility."
Medlarz says that construction is expected to be completed by mid-February of next year with people being able to train and work in the building about a year from now.
Rising call volume, growing staff, and a building being constructed from the ground up.