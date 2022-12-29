Final Day of Slam Dunk to the Beach

LEWES, Del.- Slam dunk to the beach was just that, a slam dunk. The annual event ended tonight and it didn't disappoint, from the players coming from out of town, to the coaches, to the fans and of course the kids, it was an exciting week for all who participated.
For some this isn't the first time at slam dunk to the beach, like Tom Noboe who used to come to Slam Dunk to the Beach in its earlier years, "Just huge seeing all like all the top 25 teams, we saw Lebron James when I was younger, they actually lost by a point. So, lots of good action from back in the day."
But for others, their first time it's bigger than them. Naomi Allen is a forward on the Sanford Girls Team who played on the last day of the tournament, "I think its really cool. I think this is kind of, if it feels kinda like a big tournament for Delaware because Delaware doesn't have a lot of tournaments. So for girls to have the same exposure that boys did is really cool."
This is the first time slam has brought women's basketball to the tournament and it's even more special for visitors who have ties to this area like Jayden Ross who plays for LuHi out of New York, "When I was younger, I used to live here and I'm actually from the DMV. So you know, being back around this area getting to see my family has definitely been a great experience."
And with the food, family, fun and basketball Slam Dunk to the Beach is something people look forward to like Meghan Robinson, a local who came to Slam just to watch the play, "It's really big for this area like a lot of people from different states I know travel here to like watch all the games and it's cool that they added girls so that like it's kind of like another aspect to the tournaments and like to the reason why people go."