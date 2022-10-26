Final Day of the Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market

Rehoboth Beach, Del.-
This was the last walk through the Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market of the year....but don't be sad. Vendors like Krista Scudlark say this year was,
"Crazy good, it was really an awesome year... "
Market organizers say this was one of the busiest years ever and this market is proving to help small businesses and farms outside of Grove Park.
Rehoboth Beach Farmer's Market founder Pat Coluzzi said "The businesses are all local, and a lot of them don't have brick and mortar, they're start ups some people have been in this market, become very successful and left the market and opened up regional chains where they are doing very very well".
Cody Bratten sold his vegetables at this market for the first time this year. He said
"really productive, made some money met some nice people hopefully we'll get to come back next year. "
Some long time vendors like Brandon Brady say the seasonal market helps them reach customers who might not always shop local.
"Most of the time its the labor that's involved and its hard to compete with the grocery stores, so were a little more pricier but you're getting quality food."
Longtime customers like Jan and Lou Santangelo say they never miss it on their trips to town.
"A lot of good stuff that's for sure, you could probably gain 20 pounds while you're here. "
Delmarva Popcorn's Mark Pena raved about the family ties the Rehoboth Farmers Market has brought him.
"I've been to weddings I've been to graduations now...of these kids who were 8, 9 and 10 when we started this ya know, so its a lot of fun its a big family and this is a good farmers market, good location and just a really well run market ."
The market runs Tuesdays from May to October. But they will be back for a holiday market November 26th, the Saturday after Thanksgiving from 10am to 2pm.