BERLIN, Md. - An upcoming series of financial presentations aims to empower small businesses by offering networking and learning opportunities.
The Berlin Chamber of Commerce says the Financial Literacy Educational Series will consist of eight informative presentations. They will be held on Thursdays at the Berlin Visitors Center from Feb. 1 through March 28. Each session starts at 8 a.m. with time to answer questions afterwards.
The chamber has the following topics on the lineup:
- Financial Literacy Basics, presented by Bank of America
- Basic Bookkeeping, presented by SBDC
- Understanding Financial Statements, presented by SBDC
- Cyber Liability Insurance, presented by Bradley Atlantic
- Business & Strategic Plans, presented by SBDC
- Employee Retirement & Savings, presented by MD Saves
- The ALICE Report, presented by United Way
- Social Media Marketing & Budget, presented by D3
The chamber says the series is open to everyone in the Berlin Business Community, regardless of the size of the business. Attendance is free, and a complimentary breakfast will be provided.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot at www.eventbrite.com/cc/fls-2024-2945089