BRANDYWINE VALLEY SPCA, Del. -
The Brandywine Valley SPCA campuses are running a Halloween adoption promotion that starts today and ends on October 30th.
The promotion is called "Find Your New Boo," very fitting for Halloween.
All adoption fees are waved during the promotion so there is no fee to adopt all large adult dogs and adult cats.
This applies to all Brandywine Valley SPCA campuses, including Georgetown and Dover.
The SPCA campuses are open for adoption from 12 pm to 7 pm Tuesday to Friday, and 11 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday.