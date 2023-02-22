MILFORD, Del. - Jeff Hamer, founder of Fins Hospitality Group, said Wednesday that he wants to build a brewpub and restaurant at the Rookery North golf course.
Zoning changes are being considered that would allow for a restaurant and brewery to be built. Hamer is estimating to spend over $2 million on the project once zoning approves the changes.
"The future success of this property, as my father said, depends on the establishment of this new restaurant, which would be an anchor and create an attraction for this golf course," said Matthew Johnson of Johnson Companies at Wednesday's Planning Commission meeting. "We would hate to see the golf course fail once again and houses take its place."
If the restaurant goes through, it is estimated to employ between 70-100 people. Additionally, Hamer says this new property could also serve as a wedding and event venue alongside the clubhouse.