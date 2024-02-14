GEORGETOWN, Del. - A warehouse for Besche Furniture caught fire Wednesday morning. The building is located right next to the main business along Route 9 just west of Gravel Hill Road.
The call came in just before noon. A large emergency response caused traffic to be re-routed. Firefighters from Georgetown, Lewes and Milton all responded.
When CoastTV arrived at the scene, firefighters could be seen focusing on the roof of the building after the fire had reportedly spread to the ceiling. The power was shut off and the fire was quickly brought under control.
"When we arrived on scene there was a fire in the wall that had gotten up into the ceiling," Georgetown Fire Chief Mark Rogers tells CoastTV. "It looked like it had started some sort of electrical fire up in the wall. The fire marshals are still doing their investigation."
Chief Rogers says the building was evacuated and there were no injuries. It's unclear what caused the fire or the extent of damage to furniture and other products at Besche. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.