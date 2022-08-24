BERLIN, Md - Improperly discarded smoking materials is being cited as the cause of a fire this afternoon at the Hotel Atlantic in Berlin. According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's office smoke was reported from the kitchen of the historic Victorian period three-story hotel and restaurant that dates back to 1895.
The Berlin Volunteer Fire Company responded to the call shortly before 4:00 p.m. The were assisted by crews Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Showell, and Newark Volunteer Fire Departments.
Hotel occupants were displaced for approximately 1 hour until the fire was brought under control. The restaurant will remain closed while repairs are made