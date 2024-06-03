OCEAN CITY, Md. – A fire at a nail salon in Ocean City prompted a response from the Ocean City Fire Department while the shop was unoccupied.
On Saturday, June 1, at approximately 9:46 p.m., the OCFD responded to a structure fire at Diamond Nail Salon, located at 7209 Coastal Highway.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke emanating from the building and quickly accessed the business and discovered an active fire within the unit. A rapid search confirmed that the building was unoccupied. Firefighters extinguished the fire and completed salvage and overhaul operations.
Subsequently, crews initiated smoke removal procedures. The Ocean City Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire's origin and cause.