REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.--A fire broke out at a community home in Kyrie Estates north of Rehoboth Beach early Monday morning.
Rehoboth Beach Firefighters assisted by Lewes Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 18664 Fir Drive Ext. at around 1:50 a.m. Monday. According to authorities, crews arrived to find a 'single family home' on fire, though there were no occupants in the building.
The blaze was controlled within 35 minutes, though crews were at the scene for about two hours, officials said. Milton and Bethany Beach along with Georgetown provided cover up for Rehoboth and Lewes Fire Crews. One Rehoboth Beach firefighter was transported to Beebe Healthcare Medical Center in Lewes for possible heat exhaustion.
No other injuries were reported.
The incident is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshall.