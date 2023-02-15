FRANKFORD, Del. - A fire that broke out at the Barn Hill Preserve of Delaware Tuesday night has caused major damage, according to preserve officials.
They say that, after assessing the damage, the back corners of three of their enclosures have been destroyed, and the home of one of their animal ambassadors has been completely destroyed.
Fortunately, no animal or staff member was harmed by the fire, says the preserve, and the animals that would normally live in the effected enclosures have been temporarily relocated.
According to the preserve, the fire most likely began after an electrical failure in a heating pad.
The preserve says they are accepting donations to help fund the costs of rebuilding, which can be done here.