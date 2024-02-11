Fire damages Salisbury laundromat and car wash

SALISBURY, Md. - According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at around 8:21 PM, a fire broke out at a commercial building on 1100 Nanticoke Road in Salisbury, Wicomico County, causing significant damage but no injuries.
The building, which houses both a laundromat and a car wash, is owned by David Mitchell Wyatt. Customers using the laundromat discovered the fire, which started in the exhaust system of the commercial clothes dryers. The Salisbury Fire Department responded quickly, with 30 firefighters working to control the blaze within 30 minutes.
The fire resulted in an estimated loss of $350,000 to the structure and an additional $250,000 loss to the contents inside. It was determined that the fire started accidentally due to an issue in the commercial gas dryer exhaust system. Unfortunately, the building was not equipped with smoke alarms or fire sprinklers.