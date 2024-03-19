SELBYVILLE, Del. — A huge fire happened at a church on Clendaniel Avenue late last night, prompting an extensive emergency response from the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company and allied fire departments from neighboring areas. The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, who also assisted says the fire happened at 12:30 a.m.
When firefighters arrived to the scene, they say they found a single-story church caught on fire. They say the situation necessitated a swift and strategic response, with Deputy Chief Turner in command and directing them how to control and extinguish the fire.
This operation was marked by a collaborative effort among various fire departments, including Frankford, Dagsboro, and Millville Volunteer Fire Companies, as well as Sussex County EMS. According to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, it took over two hours to control the fire.
Recognition was extended to all participating departments for their assistance from the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company in tackling the fire and for the essential cover provided at each station. The role of the fire police in ensuring the safety of the operational team members was also acknowledged.