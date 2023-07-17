HENDERSON, Md. - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Caroline County metal pole building.
The fire marshal says the fire was discovered by a neighbor driving by just before 8 p.m., when the 60 foot by 40 foot building had already been consumed by the fire. They say the neighbor immediately got in contact with the owner of the building to notify them.
According to the fire marshal, the fire department was never notified of the fire and therefore did not respond to it. Both the fire's origin and cause are still under investigation.
The fire marshal says there is an estimated $60,000 in damages.
They say no injuries or deaths have been reported.