EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office says they investigated a structure fire at a home on McGrath Road in Eden Early Monday morning.
They say the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company, along with surrounding fire departments from both Worcester and Wicomico Counties assisted with the fire, which was reported at around 2:20 a.m.
The Fire Marshal says that when the Fire Company first arrived, firefighters experience fire conditions that had spread throughout the building with a partial building collapse. They say the home, built in 1930, is owned by McGrath Land Holdings LLC and had people living in it at the time of the fire.
According to the Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666, you can remain anonymous.