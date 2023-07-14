Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.