ELLENDALE, Del. - A family is displaced and only with what they had on after a house fire in Ellendale Tuesday night.
According to the State Fire Marshall, the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the laundry room around 11 p.m.
The damages are estimated to be $20,000.
Aroldo Ramos says how hard it's been not only for him but for his family.
"Right now, we are devastated because we struggle so much every day under the sun working and for this to happen to us … What hurts me the most is my daughter because she says, 'What is she going to do without her house,'" Ramos said.
A GoFundMe has been started for this family. At the time of this writing, donors have given over $1,000 towards their $5,000 goal.