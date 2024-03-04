MILLSBORO, Del- Five companies battled a large house fire early Sunday morning on Long Spoon Way in the Baywood development off Long Neck Road.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company (IRVFC), it appears the fire started some time before 2:00 am in the garage area of the house and quickly spread throughout the roofline. IRVFC says there was significant damage to the house and garage.
The fire company posted details and pictures on its Facebook page. One person posted in the comments section, "Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Fortunately we were not home at the time and all are safe. Thank you to all fire companies and first responders for trying to save our home."
One firefighter required EMS evaluation. In addition to Indian River, Lewes, Millsboro, Milton, and Dagsboro responders were at the scene. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is working to determine the cause of the fire.